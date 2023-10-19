Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Police said five juveniles are in police custody after they ran from the Nebraska Youth Center in North Platte Thursday afternoon.

The North Platte 911 Center was notified at 3:10 p.m. of the five juveniles, one female and four males with ages ranging from 12 to 17, who ran away from the facility.

The North Platte Police Department said while officer’s were in the area searching for them, the 911 Center sent out an alert to notify the public due to their ages, lack of knowledge of the area, and resources for the juveniles safety.

Police were called to an area near East E Street and S Welch Avenue at 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report of suspicious activity. NPPD said arriving officers found and detained all five juveniles. They were taken back to the Greater Nebraska Youth Center.

NPPD said the five juveniles are from various communities throughout Nebraska and are court-ordered to be placed at the Greater Nebraska Youth Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.