Husker Matchup Preview: Northwestern Football

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team exit their bye week and now welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to Lincoln. The Huskers and Wildcats will square off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Northwestern are in their first season with their new head coach, David Braun, the former North Dakota State defensive coordinator. Braun took over the Wildcats program after the abrupt firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald this offseason. At the time of his firing, Fitzgerald was the fourth most tenured coach in college football after Kirk Ferentz (1999, Iowa), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State, 2005) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah, 2005). Fitzgerald won 110 games across 17 teams in charge at Northwestern.

The Wildcats began the season on rocky footing and struggled out of the game, losing to Rutgers on the road to open the season. After an easy non-conference win over UTEP, Northwestern were blown out by Duke, 38-14.

The Wildcats bounced back in Week 4, beating Minnesota in overtime, 37-34, for their first Big Ten win of the season. Next, they hosted Penn St. and were throttled by the Nittany Lions, but beat FCS team Howard last week to regain their footing.

Northwestern enter Saturday’s game with a 3-3 record, the same as Nebraska. Their only common opponent thus far is Minnesota, who the Wildcats narrowly beat in overtime at home, while the Huskers lost a close, low scoring battle in Minneapolis.

Offensively, Northwestern is one of the 10 worst in the country, averaging just over 300 yards of offense per game. The Wildcats have stayed in games by not turning the ball over, they’re tied for the fourth fewest turnovers surrendered this season with just five in six games.

Much like the Huskers, the Wildcats have played many close low scoring games. Northwestern is averaging 22 points per game, while allowing their opponents to score 27.3 per game.

This is the 17th all-time matchup between these programs, Nebraska leading the tally with nine wins to Northwestern’s seven, but recent history favors the Wildcats, who have won four of the last six, including last year’s neutral site thriller in Dublin.

ESPN Analytics gives Nebraska a 69.2% chance to win, this is just the third time this season the Big Red have been favored to win.

