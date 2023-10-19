Husker soccer continues to climb in rankings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska women’s soccer team continues to ascend in the national poll.

Last week the Big Red just slipped into the rankings at No. 25. After a 3-0 home win over Maryland and a 2-0 road victory over Minnesota, Nebraska climbed nine spots and now sit at No. 16 in the poll.

Thus far in the season, the Huskers have tallied 11 wins, two losses and three ties. Nebraska sit second in the Big Ten table with 17 points, behind just Penn State with 18 points.

In the final two games of their regular season, the Big Red host Purdue on Thursday and visit Illinois on Saturday.

Due to their current standing in the table, Nebraska are already guaranteed a spot in the Big Ten tournament. Quarterfinal matchups are set to be played on Oct. 29th, with the higher seed hosting on campus.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.