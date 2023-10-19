Law enforcement searching for five runaways from youth center in North Platte region

(Marresa Burke)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday just before 4 p.m., the North Platte 911 Center Emergency Alert System (RAV 911) alerted the public of five runaways from the Nebraska Youth Center in North Platte.

The North Platte Police Department reports that they received a call around 3 p.m., that one female and four males had escaped and were expected to be in Southeast North Platte and possibly in a garage or shed.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to reach out to the North Platte Police Department. This is a developing news story, and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

