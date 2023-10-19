Nebraska volleyball stay perfect with sweep in Evanston

The Cornhuskers swept the Wildcats in Evanston to improve to 18-0 on the season
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball stayed undefeated on the season, sweeping the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston.

The Huskers improved to 18-0 this season after winning in three sets; 25-15, 25-16, 25-21.

Merritt Beason led the Huskers with 13 kills on the night, while Harper Murray tacked on 10 and Bekka Allick tallied nine.

Bergen Reilly led the Big Red with 38 assists against Northwestern, Lexi Rodriguez had nine digs.

Nebraska now prepare for their toughest test of the season and the biggest game of the year in college when the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers come to the Devaney Center. The last No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup at the Devaney Center was in 2019, when the top ranked Huskers beat the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal in four sets.

This No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Huskers up from No. 25 to No. 16 in this week's poll
Husker soccer continues to climb in nation poll
