Nebraska's Berlyn Schutz collects second Big Ten weekly honor

Berlyn Schutz
Berlyn Schutz(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Berlyn Schutz earned the Big Ten Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week honor for the second time this season, the conference office announced on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The freshman from Lincoln is only the second Husker to claim multiple weekly awards in one season after Alea Hardie earned two last season. Schutz is the third Husker to win the award multiple times in a career after Erika Freyhof received recognition in 2018 and 2019.

On Friday, Schutz covered the course at the Platte River Rumble in 20:47.64, marking her third meet title of the season. Hardie is the only other Husker to win three event titles in a season since 1991. Schutz crossed the line 17 seconds before the next finisher, teammate Ali Bainbridge. With the individual victory, Schutz powered Nebraska to its third team title of the season.

Throughout her first collegiate season, Schutz has won the Augustana Twilight, Greeno/Dirksen Invitational and the Platte River Rumble. She added a fifth-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic.

Schutz and the Huskers are set to take on the Big Ten Championships on Oct. 27 in Madison, Wis. Races begin at 10:45 am (CT) on the Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course.

