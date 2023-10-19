North Platte 911 Center to add two dispatchers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For more than 30 years, the North Platte 911 Center has operated with 12 dispatchers and one supervisor.

North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves recently conducted a study with APCO, a public safety communications organization, and using 2022 call data and information on the area and entities served, there are more than 300 days a year when the 911 center is under the recommended staffing numbers.

“We should have three dispatchers on at all times, well with the 12 we currently have, that is how we staff, three at a time. But, we’ve found that with our 12-hour shifts, we are going short about 330 days out of the year due to authorized leave, vacations, training, and things of that nature,” said Chief Reeves.

Chief Reeves addressed the staffing concerns by requesting the City of North Platte and Lincoln County pay for one additional dispatcher, each.

“Our call volumes are up, both the sheriff’s office and the police department have expanded staff over the years, and in my tenure here, we have never increased our communications division, we’ve never added personnel to the 911 center. It has just come to a point where we were understaffed and we needed to add people, so I asked the County to pay for one additional dispatcher and I asked the City to pay for one additional dispatcher and the City had budgeted it,” added Chief Reeves.

At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, the Board approved the County’s portion of the equation and authorized the addition of their added 911 dispatcher. Sheriff Jerome Kramer describes the decision as a win-win.

“The police department is a big organization, we’re a big organization. They’ve also got Gothenburg, all the rural fire departments, and North Platte Fire and Ambulance. There is a heavy demand on the dispatchers and we were finding ourselves not having a dispatcher when we called in because they just couldn’t handle everything, they could only answer one call at a time. So, the need was obvious that we needed to add some more. So, basically what we did this year was they are going to hire two more we’re absorbing the cost of one and the City is absorbing the cost of the other one,” said Sheriff Kramer.

Applications for the added 911 dispatchers are currently open on the City of North Platte’s website.

