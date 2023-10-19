North Platte Chief of Police discusses need for new Public Safety Building

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council Tuesday evening approved the selection of Davis Design for the Public Safety Center needs assessment and site feasibility study.

The approval authorizes Davis Design to begin investigating what is best for the community in terms of housing essential services such as police, fire, dispatch, and emergency management.

North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves said a major issue has been trying to adapt to the times with the decades-old building that currently serves as the public safety building.

“Our building just is not built to be a public safety building. We’ve outgrown our ability to be in here, when I hired on 30 years ago we didn’t have a computer system, so we’ve done the best that we can do to get things connected so that we can utilize modern-day equipment but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the building and get done what you need to get done,” Chief Reeves said.

Chief Reeves adds his biggest concern with the current public safety building relates to security. “Two of my biggest concerns are the physical security of the structure, the number of entrances that you can go in and out of, doors that do not shut properly, and no security for our personal coming or going. My second biggest concern is our evidence storage. We are taking in more dangerous items than we used to, there is fentanyl and a lot of different dangerous drugs,” Chief Reeves said.

The current public safety building in North Platte formerly served as a hospital, Chief Reeves said the police department has been forced to use former hospital rooms for evidence storage.

Chief Reeves also stressed that no plans are being formally made to build a public safety building, the action taken this week at the City Council meeting was only a preliminary measure.

“This is just a preliminary step, I often times get asked where would it go or how much would it cost, and I don’t have any of those answers, the study will allow us to look at what we have and identify our deficiencies and look at what we need and get some plans for what it might look like and help us chose a site to build it. Then give us some preliminary costs so then we can speak intelligently and plan for the future to see if we can come up with the money for a new public safety building,” Chief Reeves said.

During KNOP’s Mid-Day show Wednesday, North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the study is needed to look at what is best for public safety in the community, adding that construction could be as much as a decade away or as little as four to five years.

