Second bench trial set for Grand Island baby kidnapping suspect

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings teenager who already faces trial in a baby kidnapping case, will now also be tried a second time for assaulting an inmate.

Jozef McAllister, 18, is charged with assaulting a Hall County Jail inmate in March. He’s charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and assault by a confined person. Earlier this month he waived his right to a jury trial. A trial before a judge, also referred to as a bench trial, is scheduled February 24, 2024.

Court records indicate the cellmate, a fellow juvenile, said McAllister pulled a homemade sharp-edged instrument, commonly known as a shank, on March 1. McAllister then set the shank behind him and said he would kill the cellmate if he tried to take it. The cellmate then said McAllister punched him several times in the face.

McCallister is also one of two suspects in the January kidnapping case involving three small children. He faces nine criminal charges including three counts of felony kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse, two counts of theft and one count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

A bench trial in that case is set for November 14-16 in Hall County. In a bench trial, testimony and arguments are made before a judge with no jury present.

McAllister was arrested on Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. Two of those children were later abandoned in a pickup truck and the third, the seven-month-old baby, was left on the deck of a rural Hall County farmhouse in freezing temperatures. The child was found in time and has recovered.

The other teenager, Tate Wolfe, 18, Kearney, pleaded no contest in August and was convicted of the same crimes for which McAllister is charged. Wolfe will be sentenced Oct. 26.

McAllister was recently transferred to the custody of the Boston Police Department. He was called as a witness in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of child rape. He has since been returned to Nebraska to face trial.

Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.