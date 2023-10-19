VIDEO: School bus driver saves 7-year-old boy choking on quarter

By WFAA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (WFAA) - The mother of a 7-year-old Texas boy is calling his school bus driver a hero after she saved him from choking on a quarter.

Raquel Radford Baker, the team lead school bus driver for the Dallas Independent School District, was covering the Seagoville route Sept. 29 when she noticed something wrong just three seats behind her.

“They have to get to school and get back, so my No. 1 priority is safety,” Radford Baker said. “These are my babies, all of them.”

Preston Bell, a first-grade student at Seagoville North Elementary School, was goofing around when he put a quarter in his mouth and choked. He quickly sought help from his bus driver.

“The student came up to me. I thought he was sick, so he appeared to be throwing up… so, I opened up the door to tell him to throw up outside,” Radford Baker said.

The bus driver, who is trained in first aid and CPR, says the 7-year-old was then able to indicate he couldn’t breathe, and she jumped into action, as seen in surveillance video.

“I immediately got off the bus, picked him up and ran down the stairs. On my way to the sidewalk, I was doing the Heimlich removal,” she said. “Telling him, ‘Breathe, baby, breathe. I got you.”

She also asked a nearby parent to call 911.

Through her use of the Heimlich maneuver, Radford Baker was able to get the quarter out of Preston’s mouth.

“I choked on a quarter,” the boy said. “And then, Raquel saved my life.”

The 7-year-old promises he won’t do it again.

Since the incident, Preston’s mom, Giovana Bell, has wanted to thank his school bus driver in person. The two women met for the first time Wednesday.

“Oh my God, thank you so much. You never know what can happen to them once they get on that bus or whenever they leave your home. You don’t know if they won’t be able to come back,” Bell said.

Bell calls Radford Baker her hero, saying she’s more than grateful she was the one driving the school bus that day.

“They’re the next person that’s going to be there to protect your kid,” Bell said.

Radford Baker has been in transportation for 17 years and a team lead driver for the last six of those. This is the first time she’s had to save a child’s life.

