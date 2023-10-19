Warmer than normal and remaining quiet Thursday into Friday; Cooler and dry during the weekend

Jayne sent us an awesome Fall landscape for our Photo of the Day!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next couple of days, temperatures will be running above average, with a cooldown as we get into the weekend.

High pressure looms over us, and this feature will continue to push south. This will draw some warmer air from the south and this will bring us temperatures closer to what we see during the summer. Highs will increase into the 70s and 80s with mainly sunny skies and breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Calm and warm conditions continue Thursday into Friday
Calm and warm conditions continue Thursday into Friday

During Friday night into Saturday, a fast moving and dry cold front will be pushing into the area. This system will cool the temperatures back to normal values, which will be in the 60s with sunny skies. During early to mid next week, another more potent system will be coming through the area, and this will drop temperatures down into the 50s with rainfall coming through the day Monday night into Tuesday.

Feeling cooler and staying quiet as we head into the weekend
Feeling cooler and staying quiet as we head into the weekend

Forecast Video 10-18-2023