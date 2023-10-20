Buffalo County authorities identify person killed in house fire

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fire in rural Amherst earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office said 68-year-old Raymond R. Juhl, of Amherst died in the October 5 fire. The fire happened just before 4 p.m. at 13015 Amherst Road, where first responders located Juhl dead inside.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire in rural Amherst. Preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected.

