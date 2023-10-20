D2 2-seed South Loup shuts out Ansley-Litchfield to start state football run

The Bobcats hosted the Trojans in the opening round of the D2 State Football bracket
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats football team were the two-seed in the west bracket of the D2 state football playoffs. On Thursday evening, the Bobcats hosted the Ansley-Litchfield Trojans.

South Loup dominated Ansley-Litchfield from the start, scoring six touchdowns in the first half and entering halftime with a 40-0 advantage.

The Bobcats held the Trojans scoreless the rest of the way with South Loup winning, 46-0 to advance to the next round.

South Loup’s next opponent will be determined on Saturday when the NSAA announces its reseeded 16-team playoff bracket for Class D2.

