D2 2-seed South Loup shuts out Ansley-Litchfield to start state football run
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats football team were the two-seed in the west bracket of the D2 state football playoffs. On Thursday evening, the Bobcats hosted the Ansley-Litchfield Trojans.
South Loup dominated Ansley-Litchfield from the start, scoring six touchdowns in the first half and entering halftime with a 40-0 advantage.
The Bobcats held the Trojans scoreless the rest of the way with South Loup winning, 46-0 to advance to the next round.
South Loup’s next opponent will be determined on Saturday when the NSAA announces its reseeded 16-team playoff bracket for Class D2.
