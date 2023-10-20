Electric bus delivered to Hershey Public Schools as part of federal grant

By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey Public Schools received an electric school bus Friday, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funded through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.

Hershey Public Schools is one of six schools in Nebraska receiving an electric school bus.

The bus, a 2022 year model, has three seatbelts per seat for a capacity of over 70 total students at a time. The bus also comes with an air conditioning unit mounted on the top of the bus in order to keep it from being impacted by gravel roads.

The bus was transported from Colorado by truck to keep miles off of it.

