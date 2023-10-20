Four juveniles confess to multiple reports of graffiti in North Platte

North Platte Police Dept. respond to multiple reports of graffiti between Oct. 14-17.
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department said on Friday that four juveniles confessed to multiple reports of graffiti in North Platte.

NPPD received multiple reports of graffiti throughout the town from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19.

There were 33 citations that were issued by police and 21 incidents involved graffiti. NPPD said all four suspects were identified as juveniles ranging from the ages of 15 to 17 and all confessed to the incidents to police after being interviewed.

NPPD received surveillance videos from the community to help identify the individuals.

