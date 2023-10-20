Hershey Public Schools celebrates multiple student achievements on Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey Public Schools celebrated multiple student achievements, including the schools cross country athletes as well as their marching band, in a special ceremony on Thursday.

Two cross country students will be headed to a state competition in Kearney on Friday and the school’s marching band will be in Kearney competing on Saturday.

Hershey Schools Superintendent Jane Davis said she was proud of the her school’s students achievements, and honored to celebrate them.

“It’s been a really great day where we can bring our K12 students out and enjoy listening and watching our marching band and also sending off our cross country state qualifiers, so it has been a really fun afternoon,” Davis said.

