High school football playoff scores for Oct. 19th
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - High school football playoff scores for local area teams for Oct. 19th.
D1
No.1 St. Pat’s 65, No. 16 Sutton 28
No. 2 Sandy Creek 62, No. 15 Maxwell 22
No. 14 Summerland 52, No. 3 Hi-Line 46 (OT)
No. 4 Arapahoe 52, No. 13 Hemingford 22
No. 7 Perkins County 56, No. 10 Cambridge 6
D2
No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton 38, No. 16 Elm Creek 6
No. 2 South Loup 46, No. 15 Ansley-Litchfield 0
No. 4 Sandhills-Thedford 74, No. 13 Overton 38
No. 6 Twin Loup 40, No. 11 Hitchcock County 28
No. 7 Mullen 35, No. 10 Hyannis 8
No. 9 Anselmo-Merna 30, No. 8 Boyd County 24
