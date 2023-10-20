Husker soccer bests Purdue in regular season home finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers soccer team hosted the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night at Barbara Hibner Stadium in the regular season home finale for the Big Red.

Nebraska opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when Gwen Lane’s long pass from midfield found striker Eleanor Dale at the edge of the 18-yard box. Dale opened the scoring the Huskers with her nation leading 22nd goal of the season.

The Big Red didn’t score again until the 81st minute, when on a counter attack, Florence Belzile played a through ball behind the Boilermakers back line and Sadie Waite scored to double the lead for the Huskers.

Nebraska took down Purdue, 2-0.

Next up for the Huskers, they play their regular season finale at Illinois on Sunday.

