Husker soccer bests Purdue in regular season home finale

Huskers face the Boilermakers in their regular season home finale
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers soccer team hosted the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night at Barbara Hibner Stadium in the regular season home finale for the Big Red.

Nebraska opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when Gwen Lane’s long pass from midfield found striker Eleanor Dale at the edge of the 18-yard box. Dale opened the scoring the Huskers with her nation leading 22nd goal of the season.

The Big Red didn’t score again until the 81st minute, when on a counter attack, Florence Belzile played a through ball behind the Boilermakers back line and Sadie Waite scored to double the lead for the Huskers.

Nebraska took down Purdue, 2-0.

Next up for the Huskers, they play their regular season finale at Illinois on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
Brenda Lawrance was arrested Sunday after she intentionally set a house on fire with two people...
Cozad woman faces arson, attempted murder charges for house fire
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced
Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man

Latest News

Scores from the opening round of play in the D1 State Football bracket
High school football playoff scores for Oct. 19th
The Bobcats hosted the Trojans in the opening round of the D2 State Football bracket
D2 2-seed South Loup shuts out Ansley-Litchfield to start state football run
The Mullen Broncos defeated the Hyannis Longhorns in the first round of the NSAA division two...
Mullen takes care of business against Hyannis at home in round one of the NSAA division two playoffs
D2 State Football opening round between the St. Pat's Irish and the Sutton Mustangs.
Top-seed St. Pat’s obliterates Sutton in the opening round of football playoffs