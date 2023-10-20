Lincoln County to install license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Communities throughout the state and nation are utilizing automated license plate readers to aid in the process of locating criminals. At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting, the board authorized installing similar technology throughout the County.

“The goal is to find abducted kids, find stolen vehicles, help with human trafficking, drug trafficking. These plates match up, we can put plates in there of our local wanted if we know what they drive and it will hit on them we will know where they are at. We don’t have to have manpower out there going from address to address trying to find these wanted people when we can just wait for them to go in front of a camera and we’ll go pick them up,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer.

Sheriff Kramer said with North Platte and Lincoln County sitting at the crossroads of Interstate 80 and Highway 83, a lot of bad people travel throughout the community. Sheriff Kramer stresses that the license plate readers are another tool to aid in Law Enforcement’s top priority, public safety.

“It’s going to solve a lot of local crime, and already the P.D. has had tremendous luck solving local crime, and we want to do the same thing. We can’t be out in these villages all the time with the manpower we have. But now we can have a man in that village all the time, we have a man in that village 24/7 by way of the camera. If something happens we pull up the footage and we can see tomorrow what we didn’t see today,” added Sheriff Kramer.

North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves said they’ve experienced great results in the past year.

”There is a lot of misconception about what they do, they are not traffic cameras we do not write tickets off of these. All these are doing is looking at a license plate and running it through NCIC, a federal database so if you don’t have a reason as to why your car would be entered into NCIC, then we’d never know that you passed our cameras but if you are entered in NCIC and pass our camera it gives us an alert and we’ll go out and look for you and you’ll get arrested for whatever reason you appeared in that database” said Chief Reeves.

At the time of installation, the City of North Platte had around 20 license plate readers installed in city limits. Sheriff Kramer says he and the County aim to have one camera in Sutherland, one in Hershey, one along South Buffalo Bill near North Platte, one in Brady and another will be a mobile setup that will travel throughout the county in what Sheriff Kramer described as problem areas or overlooked higher traffic areas.

