Man charged in former Logan County man’s death in Montana

(WVVA)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people are formally charged in the shooting death of Matthew Fiechtner, 35, formerly from Stapleton, Nebraska.

The Montana Department of Justice Attorney General’s Office has charged 33-year-old Megan Fiechtner and 41-year-old Tyson Kolar with deliberate homicide with a firearm.

The Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and after talking to several witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, they arrested both suspects.

Court documents show Kolar first denied being at the home of the victim near Hobson, Montana on Oct. 2 . Kolar then told investigators he shot Fiechtner in self-defense. However, officials said the victim was not a threat.

A surveillance camera also captured Megan, a nurse and Matthew’s estranged wife, walking around calmly with their daughter and waiting 20 minutes before calling 911.

Kolar appeared in Fergus County Court on Thursday and plead not guilty.

The judge, Heather Perry, plans to recuse herself from both cases since she is from Judith Basin County saying, “the town is too small for me to stay on the case.”

Fiechtner will make her initial appearance next Thursday at 11 a.m..

To read the charging documents, click here and here.

