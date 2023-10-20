Mullen takes care of business against Hyannis at home in round one of the NSAA division two playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mullen Broncos defeated the Hyannis Longhorns Thursday night in the first round of the NSAA division two playoffs.

The first few drives by each team resulted in punts, but the Broncos started to turn up the heat in the second quarter. Chase Gracey would sneak the football in from a yard out to add on to the Bronco lead at 14-0.

Later in the second quarter fullback Tate Kvanvig would rumble his way into the endzone for six more for Mullen.

The Broncos would go on to defeat the Longhorns 35-8. Mullen looks to their state championship hopes alive in round two next week.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.