Nebraska calls for employers to open up application pools to include developmentally disabled workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The state of Nebraska has put out a call for employers to open up their application pools to include Nebraskans with developmental disabilities.

Right now, more than half of developmentally disabled people in the state’s services are unemployed. October is Developmental Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The state gathered employers and employees at the Cornhusker Hotel on Friday to celebrate the businesses who do hire people with disabilities. That included the Cornhusker Hotel, the host of the event, and various employees who fill these kind of roles, like Desi who works in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Seed Lab.

“My job is beautiful because I get to sow seeds and get them ready to clean and move on to the next process,” Desi said. “I’ve learned the importance of teamwork, and have been reminded that I am a valuable asset of the workforce.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said employees with developmental disabilities are among the hardest working and dependable people in the state. They said any business who wants to get the ball rolling on these hires can reach out to DHHS or the Department of Labor.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.