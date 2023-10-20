#2 Nebraska Volleyball Team hosts #1 Wisconsin on Saturday

The unbeaten No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team will host unbeaten No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.(Brett Baker)
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The unbeaten No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team will host unbeaten No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Saturday’s match will be televised on Big Ten Network and streamed on FoxSports.

The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. An in-house radio broadcast at the Devaney Center can be heard on 87.7 FM.

Nebraska is off to its best start to a season since beginning the 2008 season with a 20-0 record. The Huskers, who led the nation in defense in 2022, have held their opponents this season to a combined .123 hitting percentage, which leads the nation.

Nebraska has been sharp offensively this season, hitting .297 to rank eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten.

Two-time All-America junior libero Lexi Rodriguez paces the Husker defense with 3.55 digs per set. Junior opposite hitter Merritt Beason, a Florida transfer, contributes a team-leading 3.60 kills per set and 2.05 digs per set. Beason is a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week this season.

Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray is averaging 3.40 kills per set and 1.89 digs per set with a team-high 18 service aces. Murray has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season.

Nebraska is 9-10 all-time against AVCA No. 1 ranked teams. The last time the Huskers beat an AVCA No. 1 ranked team at home was Oct. 28, 2012 against Penn State at the NU Coliseum.

From Sept. 12-Sept. 29, Nebraska played five straight ranked teams and won all five matches. It was the sixth time in school history Nebraska played five matches in a row against ranked teams but the first time NU won all five.

Wisconsin (18-0, 9-0 Big Ten) has won 27 straight Big Ten matches dating back to 2022. The Badgers have also won 30 sets in a row entering Saturday’s match. Wisconsin ranks third nationally in hitting percentage (.315) and fourth in opponent hitting percentage (.143).

The Huskers went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2008. Saturday is believed to be the 42nd time No. 1 has played No. 2, including the 33rd time in the regular season. It’s the first 1-2 matchup since Nebraska-Stanford in 2019.

Saturday will be the 16th time No. 1 has played No. 2 in a conference matchup. It’s the first since Nebraska and Minnesota in 2016.

