Nebraskaland Bank hosts movie night at North Platte High School to benefit journalism department

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Bank held a special movie night at the North Platte High School football field using the screen they donated to benefit the NPHS journalism department in their quest for new cameras.

The journalism department, which is currently using cameras that are at least a decade old, started fundraising for new cameras so students can take higher quality photos when covering events.

“My kids take such amazing pictures, they are at every single game covering those events. Not even just the sports, FFA events, choir concerts, they are covering all these events, taking these amazing pictures that go into the newspapers, that go into the yearbook. It just warms my heart and makes me happy seeing these kids succeed, and taking these amazing photos that they do,” said journalism teacher Megan Kelley. “And that is what I want, to be able to get the equipment that these kids need to take the photos that they do.”

The pictures taken by the students are available to be purchased here.

Nebraskaland Bank wanted to host a movie night using the donated screen to raise funds for the high school and the journalism department volunteered. The movie showed was Hocus Pocus 2. Admission as well as food were given out for free will donations.

According to a post on the NPHS Journalism’s Yearbook Instagram page, a total of $608 was raised to help buy new cameras.

