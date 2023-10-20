North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation holds annual meeting, recognizes community members

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held their annual meeting Thursday...
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held their annual meeting Thursday evening in Downtown North Platte with over 200 in attendance(North Platte Area Chamber and Development)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held its annual meeting at Venue 304 in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District with over 200 in attendance.

At this year’s event, past board chairs and members talked about memories while those in attendance celebrated the success of the growth that has been accomplished in the North Platte region lately.

Among those honored at the event were Ron and Ardyce Hodges of Recognition Unlimited who received the Lifetime Business Award. District 177 was honored as the Business / Member of the Year.

Entrepreneurs of the Year was Birdwood Beef. The Volunteer Project of the Year went to the Canteen District. The 2023 Professional of the Year was longtime NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director, David Fudge.

Business CEO of the Year went to Vince and Traci Dugan of Trego Dugan Aviation. Economic Development Partner of the Year highlighted the Village of Hershey and their involvement with the Hershey Rail Park.

The Housing Project of the Year highlighted DP Management and Victory Village. The Community Impact Volunteer of the Year was Dr. Kim Baxter. Jacob Rissler of North Platte Community College was honored as the Young Professional of the Year. And, Tres Margaritas received a statewide award with the Latino Hispanic Business Award.

The event also marked the changing of Board President for the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. Bill Troshynski has served as the organization’s President for the past year and served as the event’s primary emcee. First National Bank of Omaha’s Cory Johanson will take the reigns as the 2023-2024 Board President.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
The 4th annual Big Ideas competition returned to downtown North Platte Wednesday evening for...
4th annual Big Idea entrepreneur competition announces winners
City of North Platte 911 Center
North Platte 911 Center to add two dispatchers

Latest News

News 2 at Ten
Nebraskaland Bank NPHS Journalism Fundraiser
A license plate reader located in the City of North Platte
Lincoln County to install license plate readers
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-18-2023
Warming as we keep sunshine, staying dry through weekend
The state of Nebraska has put out a call for employers to open up their application pools to...
Nebraska calls for employers to open up application pools to include developmentally disabled workers