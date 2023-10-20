North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation holds annual meeting, recognizes community members

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held its annual meeting at Venue 304 in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District with over 200 in attendance.

At this year’s event, past board chairs and members talked about memories while those in attendance celebrated the success of the growth that has been accomplished in the North Platte region lately.

Among those honored at the event were Ron and Ardyce Hodges of Recognition Unlimited who received the Lifetime Business Award. District 177 was honored as the Business / Member of the Year.

Entrepreneurs of the Year was Birdwood Beef. The Volunteer Project of the Year went to the Canteen District. The 2023 Professional of the Year was longtime NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director, David Fudge.

Business CEO of the Year went to Vince and Traci Dugan of Trego Dugan Aviation. Economic Development Partner of the Year highlighted the Village of Hershey and their involvement with the Hershey Rail Park.

The Housing Project of the Year highlighted DP Management and Victory Village. The Community Impact Volunteer of the Year was Dr. Kim Baxter. Jacob Rissler of North Platte Community College was honored as the Young Professional of the Year. And, Tres Margaritas received a statewide award with the Latino Hispanic Business Award.

The event also marked the changing of Board President for the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. Bill Troshynski has served as the organization’s President for the past year and served as the event’s primary emcee. First National Bank of Omaha’s Cory Johanson will take the reigns as the 2023-2024 Board President.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.