NPCC Lady Knights volleyball season ends with loss to Central Community College

Sam Riggles of the NPCC Lady Knights leaps up for a block during a 2023 contest.
Sam Riggles of the NPCC Lady Knights leaps up for a block during a 2023 contest.(North Platte Community College)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College volleyball team closed out the regular season against regional opponent Central Community College Thursday evening in Columbus.

The match would go into a fifth set and that came down to the end. CCC grabbed the lead initially but were overtaken by the Knights 8-7. Central bounced back, reclaimed the lead for a point then dropped behind again. A block by the Raiders brought the score to 14-14. Central subsequently claimed a 16-14 victory.

The Knights pushed the Raiders to a fifth set but ultimately fell 3-2 and finished the season with 13 wins and 20 losses.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
The 4th annual Big Ideas competition returned to downtown North Platte Wednesday evening for...
4th annual Big Idea entrepreneur competition announces winners
City of North Platte 911 Center
North Platte 911 Center to add two dispatchers

Latest News

Taytom Timbers watches his ball in flight during the McCook Community College Invite.
Taytom Timbers finishes in top 10 at McCook Community College Invite
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named to the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Watch List when the...
Markowski named to Lisa Leslie Watch List
Scores from the opening round of play in the D1 State Football bracket
High school football playoff scores for Oct. 19th
Huskers face the Boilermakers in their regular season home finale
Husker soccer bests Purdue in regular season home finale