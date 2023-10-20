NPCC Lady Knights volleyball season ends with loss to Central Community College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College volleyball team closed out the regular season against regional opponent Central Community College Thursday evening in Columbus.

The match would go into a fifth set and that came down to the end. CCC grabbed the lead initially but were overtaken by the Knights 8-7. Central bounced back, reclaimed the lead for a point then dropped behind again. A block by the Raiders brought the score to 14-14. Central subsequently claimed a 16-14 victory.

The Knights pushed the Raiders to a fifth set but ultimately fell 3-2 and finished the season with 13 wins and 20 losses.

