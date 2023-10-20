Reaching One Classroom At A Time: Coach Hammond and basketballs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Reaching One Classroom At A Time for this week was at North Platte High School.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs surprised Tyson Hammond, the girl’s varsity head basketball coach, with a REACH Grant.

Coach Hammond has been coaching for 18 years and runs a program with his players in the fall on Sundays with elementary students. The program is a free youth basketball program and the money from this grant will help get children who attend the camp get a basketball of their own.

Coach Hammond said that participants love learning from the varsity players in these camps.

“The little kids love to see the high school girls in here, that is probably the most fun that the little kids have is getting a chance to see and work with the high school kids. We usually have between six and 12 of the high school kids in here on any given Sunday when we do this. They ref games, they are in charge of coaching a team and we kind of just spread them out and we let them work with the kids. We do some fundamental stuff, some ball handling for about the first 45 minutes. The last 45 minutes we play three games of 12 minutes and we just split them up and they play three on three,” Hammond said.

The camp is for grades 2-5 and starts at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Coach Hammond said that anyone is welcome.

”We let them play, we would love to get more kids in so if anyone’s got a little free time, an hour-and-a-half on a Sunday afternoon, it’s not too late to start, you can register when you come in. There is no pre-registration, you just got to show up at 2 o’clock on Sunday and you can play,” Hammond said.

