Sandhills Thedford thumps Overton in round round of NSAA division 2 playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Thedford Knights defeated the Overton Eagles on Thursday in round one of the NSAA division two playoffs.

Sandhills Thedford quarterback Kyle Cox would score two touchdowns in the second quarter for the Knights as they tried to pull away in the first half. Colby Higgins would fumble a halfback pitch and Overton’s Tripp Davenport would scoop it up and would take in for six.

The Knights led at halftime 44-30 and did not stop as Sandhills Thedford would defeat Overton 74-38.

Sandhills Thedford will continue to keep their state championship hopes alive next week in round two.

