Sandhills Thedford thumps Overton in round round of NSAA division 2 playoffs

Sandhills Thedford beats Overton in NSAA playoffs
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Thedford Knights defeated the Overton Eagles on Thursday in round one of the NSAA division two playoffs.

Sandhills Thedford quarterback Kyle Cox would score two touchdowns in the second quarter for the Knights as they tried to pull away in the first half. Colby Higgins would fumble a halfback pitch and Overton’s Tripp Davenport would scoop it up and would take in for six.

The Knights led at halftime 44-30 and did not stop as Sandhills Thedford would defeat Overton 74-38.

Sandhills Thedford will continue to keep their state championship hopes alive next week in round two.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
Brenda Lawrance was arrested Sunday after she intentionally set a house on fire with two people...
Cozad woman faces arson, attempted murder charges for house fire
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced
Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man

Latest News

Scores from the opening round of play in the D1 State Football bracket
High school football playoff scores for Oct. 19th
Huskers face the Boilermakers in their regular season home finale
Husker soccer bests Purdue in regular season home finale
The Bobcats hosted the Trojans in the opening round of the D2 State Football bracket
D2 2-seed South Loup shuts out Ansley-Litchfield to start state football run
The Mullen Broncos defeated the Hyannis Longhorns in the first round of the NSAA division two...
Mullen takes care of business against Hyannis at home in round one of the NSAA division two playoffs
D2 State Football opening round between the St. Pat's Irish and the Sutton Mustangs.
Top-seed St. Pat’s obliterates Sutton in the opening round of football playoffs