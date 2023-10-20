State Fair doubles budget for 2024 concerts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More money is being put forward for the 2024 Nebraska State Fair concerts. During a meeting Friday, the board approved a large increase to the budget to improve the quality of talent for the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Events and Entertainment Director Karli Schulz said they had a budget of $750,000 in 2023, and proposes doubling that for 2024.

Schulz told the board that concerts are going quick and if the fair wants to compete than they need to spend more to get the better artists.

The board agreed giving her a budget of $1.5 million to work with.

“We continue to work to improve the fair every year,” Schulz said. “The plans are for three shows inside the Heartland Event Center for ‘24 and up to four additional shows at Anderson Auto Field.”

She said with no Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic, the fair is able to utilize the event center more.

“It’s a particularly competitive environment for talent these days,” said Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr. “There are many places for talent to play and not an abundance of talent to go around. I’m happy the fair board agreed to allow us to take this competitive step.”

The talent budget for the annual State Fair, Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, has now tripled since the COVID year of 2020. ARPA funding improvements at Anderson Auto Field are expected to allow the venue to provide a better experience for talent.

The 2023 State Fair had a ticketed lineup which included Gabriel Iglesias, TobyMac, Bush, Lee Brice, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Three Dog Night. Depending on the speed of making agreements, the fair is hoping to go on sale with concert tickets earlier than April 2024.

With the new 2024 theme of “All Roads Lead to Fun” the 2024 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

