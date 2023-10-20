State Fair doubles budget for 2024 concerts

(Nebraska State Fair / WOWT)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More money is being put forward for the 2024 Nebraska State Fair concerts. During a meeting Friday, the board approved a large increase to the budget to improve the quality of talent for the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Events and Entertainment Director Karli Schulz said they had a budget of $750,000 in 2023, and proposes doubling that for 2024.

Schulz told the board that concerts are going quick and if the fair wants to compete than they need to spend more to get the better artists.

The board agreed giving her a budget of $1.5 million to work with.

“We continue to work to improve the fair every year,” Schulz said. “The plans are for three shows inside the Heartland Event Center for ‘24 and up to four additional shows at Anderson Auto Field.”

She said with no Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic, the fair is able to utilize the event center more.

“It’s a particularly competitive environment for talent these days,” said Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr. “There are many places for talent to play and not an abundance of talent to go around. I’m happy the fair board agreed to allow us to take this competitive step.”

The talent budget for the annual State Fair, Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, has now tripled since the COVID year of 2020. ARPA funding improvements at Anderson Auto Field are expected to allow the venue to provide a better experience for talent.

The 2023 State Fair had a ticketed lineup which included Gabriel Iglesias, TobyMac, Bush, Lee Brice, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Three Dog Night. Depending on the speed of making agreements, the fair is hoping to go on sale with concert tickets earlier than April 2024.

With the new 2024 theme of “All Roads Lead to Fun” the 2024 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 2 to Sept. 2 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
The 4th annual Big Ideas competition returned to downtown North Platte Wednesday evening for...
4th annual Big Idea entrepreneur competition announces winners
City of North Platte 911 Center
North Platte 911 Center to add two dispatchers

Latest News

News 2 at Ten
Nebraskaland Bank NPHS Journalism Fundraiser
A license plate reader located in the City of North Platte
Lincoln County to install license plate readers
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held their annual meeting Thursday...
North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation holds annual meeting, recognizes community members
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-18-2023
Warming as we keep sunshine, staying dry through weekend
The state of Nebraska has put out a call for employers to open up their application pools to...
Nebraska calls for employers to open up application pools to include developmentally disabled workers