State Patrol urges safe travel as Husker football, volleyball play at home Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Husker football and volleyball teams are playing at home this Saturday, and the Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind fans to be cautious and stay safe while on the road.

The Husker football team is set to play against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The 100 years of Memorial Stadium will also be celebrated during the game.

Later that evening, Husker volleyball will host No. 1 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Both matchups will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

On gamedays, NSP works closely with Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, UNL Police Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game, as well as in and around Memorial Stadium.

“Gameday traffic means thousands of extra vehicles traveling to and from Lincoln,” said Colonel John Bolduc, NSP Superintendent. “With Saturday’s double-header for Husker football and Husker volleyball, we urge all fans to drive safely whether you’re headed to Memorial Stadium, the Devaney Center, or both.”

On Saturday, troopers on patrol will be working to maintain safe travel on area roadways, with assistance from troopers in the NSP AirWing. In addition, they will escort the Husker football team from the team hotel to the stadium prior to the game and escort Coach Rhule on the field. Fans will be able to listen to radio traffic reports from Trooper Dave before and after the game on the Huskers Radio Network broadcasts.

NSP said troopers made 10 arrests for people driving under the influence in Lancaster County during the first three home games of the season. NSP urges all motorists to always have a sober driver.

Anyone who sees a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call *55 to reach the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline. NSP’s portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

