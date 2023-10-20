Taytom Timbers finishes in top 10 at McCook Community College Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Taytom Timbers notched his first top-ten finish of the season at the McCook Community College Invite on Thursday.

Timbers closed out the round with a collegiate-best 76 (+4) at the Heritage Hills Golf Course. His performance included 12 pars over 18 holes.

The invite concludes the fall portion of the Knights’ schedule. North Platte will continue their inaugural season in the spring of 2024.

