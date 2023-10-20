Taytom Timbers finishes in top 10 at McCook Community College Invite

Taytom Timbers watches his ball in flight during the McCook Community College Invite.
Taytom Timbers watches his ball in flight during the McCook Community College Invite.(North Platte Community College)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Taytom Timbers notched his first top-ten finish of the season at the McCook Community College Invite on Thursday.

Timbers closed out the round with a collegiate-best 76 (+4) at the Heritage Hills Golf Course. His performance included 12 pars over 18 holes.

The invite concludes the fall portion of the Knights’ schedule. North Platte will continue their inaugural season in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
The 4th annual Big Ideas competition returned to downtown North Platte Wednesday evening for...
4th annual Big Idea entrepreneur competition announces winners
City of North Platte 911 Center
North Platte 911 Center to add two dispatchers

Latest News

Sam Riggles of the NPCC Lady Knights leaps up for a block during a 2023 contest.
NPCC Lady Knights volleyball season ends with loss to Central Community College
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named to the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Watch List when the...
Markowski named to Lisa Leslie Watch List
Scores from the opening round of play in the D1 State Football bracket
High school football playoff scores for Oct. 19th
Huskers face the Boilermakers in their regular season home finale
Husker soccer bests Purdue in regular season home finale