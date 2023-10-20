Top-seed St. Pat’s obliterates Sutton in the opening round of football playoffs

D2 State Football opening round between the St. Pat's Irish and the Sutton Mustangs.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish football team were the D1 west bracket No. 1 seed and hosted the Sutton Mustangs in the opening round of play on Thursday night.

The Irish began the game on a tear, leading 42-12 at the end of the first quarter. St. Pat’s took a 65-12 lead into the locker room.

After surrendering some second half scores, the Irish defeated the Mustangs, 65-28, sending them to the second round of play.

St. Pat’s next opponent will be determined on Saturday when the NSAA announces its reseeded 16-team playoff bracket for Class D1.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
Brenda Lawrance was arrested Sunday after she intentionally set a house on fire with two people...
Cozad woman faces arson, attempted murder charges for house fire
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced
Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man

Latest News

Scores from the opening round of play in the D1 State Football bracket
High school football playoff scores for Oct. 19th
Huskers face the Boilermakers in their regular season home finale
Husker soccer bests Purdue in regular season home finale
The Bobcats hosted the Trojans in the opening round of the D2 State Football bracket
D2 2-seed South Loup shuts out Ansley-Litchfield to start state football run
The Mullen Broncos defeated the Hyannis Longhorns in the first round of the NSAA division two...
Mullen takes care of business against Hyannis at home in round one of the NSAA division two playoffs