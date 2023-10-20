Top-seed St. Pat’s obliterates Sutton in the opening round of football playoffs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish football team were the D1 west bracket No. 1 seed and hosted the Sutton Mustangs in the opening round of play on Thursday night.

The Irish began the game on a tear, leading 42-12 at the end of the first quarter. St. Pat’s took a 65-12 lead into the locker room.

After surrendering some second half scores, the Irish defeated the Mustangs, 65-28, sending them to the second round of play.

St. Pat’s next opponent will be determined on Saturday when the NSAA announces its reseeded 16-team playoff bracket for Class D1.

