Warm and quiet conditions to end the workweek; Cooler and remaining sunny this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Abnormally warm temperatures will continue for our Friday, with a cooldown coming this weekend with tranquil times ahead.

High pressure still remains over the viewing area. This will give us a westerly to northwesterly flow across the region, and this will be enough to pull up warm air from the southern portion of the country. This will bring unseasonably warm temperatures during the day Friday, with values in the low to mid 80s with nothing but sunshine with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s, with some 30s possible.

Sunny and warm temps resume for Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Friday night into Saturday morning, a fast moving cold front will be pushing through and this will bring cooler temperatures and somewhat drier air. Highs will drop into the 60s to near 70 as a result with northeasterly flow. These weather factors will proceed into the day Monday as well. Tuesday into Thursday of next week, a complex system will be pushing through and this will drop temperatures down into the 50s with off and on rain chances.

Cooler but quiet conditions for our weekend (Andre Brooks)

