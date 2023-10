NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wallace Wildcats football team hosted the Arthur County Wolves on Friday night.

Arthur County defeated Wallace, 60-8.

The Wolves improved to 8-0 on the season, while the Wildcats fell to 3-5.

The D6 playoff football bracket will be released by the NSAA on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.