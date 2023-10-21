Athlete of the Week: Tyree Smith

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Cozad Haymakers lineman Tyree Smith, who has helped lead the Haymakers to a 4-5 record so far this season. Smith plays both ways for Cozad, lining up at both defensive end and offensive tackle, a challenge he enjoys and accepts.

“On defense staying in your gap, flowing to the ball, reading your keys, just small things like that, for the offensive side, taking your steps and the certain angles you’ve got to take, angles are a big part of the offensive side,” said Smith.

As a senior, he’s grown into a natural leadership role where he leads by example and demands the best from his teammates.

“I feel as though I’m a natural leader, a lot times in practice I may come off as rude, but at the end of the day, its just because I’m trying to get everyone on the team better, not just myself,” said Smith.

Smith says that after high school, he wants to continue his football journey at any level, mostly just for the love of the game.

“As long as I can play football I’ll be very happy, I really love the sport of football,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.