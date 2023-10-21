Bret Michaels adopts husky named Bret Michaels who helped save a kittens life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bret Michaels, the 6-year-old husky who recently helped save the life of a kitten in need, has been adopted by singer and musician Bret Michaels.

In a Facebook post, earlier this week, medical staff at the Nebraska Humane Society were working on a trio of month-old kittens who had been brought in as strays and were dirty, cold, and covered in fleas. Two kittens quickly recovered, but the third kitten was wobbly, weak, and lethargic.

Staff quickly realized the symptoms pointed to flea anemia and the kitten needed blood to survive.

NHS said Bret Michaels (the dog) stepped in to save the day and donated his blood, which can be transfused into felines. Xenotransfusion is a common practice in cases like this. Although it was not a permanent solution, it gave the kitten what he needed most: time.

Since then, the Nebraska Humane Society said the kittens are doing well as the veterinarian who did the transfusion is fostering them.

Bret Michaels (the dog) was adopted by Bret Michaels (the man) a few days later.

“We can’t wait to see how he thrives in his new home, we just hope it doesn’t get too confusing when someone tells Bret Michaels to fetch,” the Nebraska Humane Society said in their Facebook post.

