Gothenburg wins 2023 Class C boys state cross country title

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes won the Class C boys state cross country title in Kearney on Friday.

The Swedes were led by top finisher, freshman Tyler Hetz, who posted a time of 16:35.89.

Other strong finishers for Gothenburg included seniors Parker Graves and Ethan Olsen, who finished seventh and 11th, respectively.

The Swedes tallied at team score of 38, just ahead of second place Lincoln Christian at 45.

