NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Matchups for updated 8-Man football playoffs bracket. All games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27th.

D1 Bracket

No. 13 Perkins County vs No. 4 Cross County

No. 15 Clarkson-Leigh vs No. 2 St. Pat’s

D2 Bracket

No. 16 Anselmo-Merna vs No. 1 Johnson-Brock

No. 9 Lourdes CC vs No. 8 Sandhills-Thedford

No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson vs No. 4 South Loup

No. 14 Twin Loup vs No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton

No. 15 Mullen vs No. 2 Wynot

