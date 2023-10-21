Nebraska football team hosts Northwestern Wildcats

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 20, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium for a two-game homestand, beginning with a Big Ten West matchup against Northwestern this Saturday. The contest between the Huskers and the Wildcats will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by Big Ten Network and on the Fox Sports App. The game is also available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium as part of Saturday’s game-day festivities. One of college football’s most iconic and storied venues hosted its first game on Oct. 13, 1923, and was officially dedicated a week later on Oct. 20, 1923. The Huskers and Northwestern will play before the 393rd consecutive sellout in Lincoln, a streak that dates back to 1962.

Nebraska heads into the second half of its 2023 season with a 3-3 record, including a 1-2 mark in the Big Ten. The Huskers posted a 20-7 victory in their most recent outing, an Oct. 6 victory at Illinois. Nebraska continued to lean on its defense in the win at Illinois, allowing just 21 rushing yards. The Blackshirt defense has been dominant against the run throughout the season, allowing less than 60 rushing yards in five of six games.

Northwestern will also enter the contest with a 3-3 record and a 1-2 mark in conference play. The Wildcats are also coming off a bye after defeating Howard, 23-20, in a non-conference game on Oct. 7. Northwestern boasts a strong passing game on offense, completing better than 60 percent of its attempts, while throwing for 10 touchdowns in the first half of the season. Interim Head Coach David Braun is leading the Wildcats after taking over the program this summer.

