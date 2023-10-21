North Platte Public Library hosts third ‘Play is the Way’ event

The North Platte Public Library hosted its third Play is the Way event this afternoon to teach parents about services for their child’s mental health.
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Library hosted its third Play is the Way event Friday afternoon to teach parents about services for their child’s mental health and overall development.

The event had activities for children primarily ages two to six, such as mask-making, blocks and reading. It also offered parents resources that they may not know that they qualify for to help see their child developmentally grow before they reach the classroom.

Anne Price, the children’s Librarian at the North Platte Public Library, said not only is it important for the kids to play and grow, but for the parents as well.

“‘Play is the Way’ is kind of an interagency cooperative event put on by the Early Child Mental Health committee for Lincoln County and that consists of stakeholders in the community we put on an early childhood play event that also functions as a resource sharing for parents where can get information about the various agencies and the programs that we have for children under 6 years old,” Price said.

The North Platte Public Library hopes to have another ‘Play is the Way’ event soon.

