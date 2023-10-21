Ogallala’s haunted house returns for more scares to help prevent polio

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is celebrating the spooky season with the second haunted house fundraiser to help end polio.

This fundraiser is put on by the Rotary Club of Ogallala and the haunted house was able to donate over $5,000 last year and are hoping to double that total this year. Over 700 people were scared and spooked last Halloween season. This year’s theme is the haunted mental asylum, according to helper Gloria Yager.

“There was a little bit of experimenting that happened you know just a tiny bit, had to put a couple of extra things in you know not everything worked out super great, and as you’re walking through you’ll see some of those mistakes running around,” Yager said. “You know it’s huge fun, huge thrill. You come in for a scar, you come out, have some tacos outside what better way can you do it on a weekend night.”

The haunted house will be open for those brave souls this weekend and next weekend starting at 9 p.m. Central Time at 115 W E St. in Ogallala.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.