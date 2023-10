NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Scottsbluff Bearcats football team welcomed the Lexington Minutemen on Friday night.

In a homecoming victory for the Bearcats, Scottsbluff blew out Lexington 66-7.

With the win, Scottsbluff improve to 5-4 on the season, while Lexington fall to 0-9.

The Class B playoff football bracket will be released by the NSAA on Saturday.

