St. Pat’s wins 2023 Class D boys state cross country title

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish won the Class D boys state cross country title in Kearney on Friday.

The Irish were led by Jarrett Miles who clocked a 17:07.51, good enough for third overall in the race.

St. Pat’s had three other top 10 finishes, including by junior Porter Connick, freshman Colton Ham and sophomore Dimitri Pettit.

The Irish finished the contest with a team score of 18, well ahead of second place Freeman, who scored a 36.

