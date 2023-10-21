Visit North Platte honored at 2023 Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards

Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Thursday at Gering
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Thursday at the Gering Civic Center in Gering. The event wrapped up the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Gering Visitors Bureau.

At the event, Visit North Platte was presented the award for an outstanding marketing campaign for North Platte’s Avocado Launching Championship. According to a press release from the Nebraska Tourism Industry, North Platte faced a challenge in the first year of its event, beyond planning and launching it. Drawing visitors and contestants to an odd and quirky gathering proved to be quite the task.

A multi-channel marketing approach included a Super Bowl ad in the Rapid City, South Dakota area, plus web, traditional, and social media advertising. The Super Bowl ad led to more than half a million post engagements and total paid efforts led to more than three million impressions and more than 2,000 leads. The result was 32 teams registered for the first-time event and a successful contest overall.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
Tyson Kolar and Megan Fiechtner
Montana couple charged in former Logan County man’s death
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
The 4th annual Big Ideas competition returned to downtown North Platte Wednesday evening for...
4th annual Big Idea entrepreneur competition announces winners

Latest News

News 2 at Ten
Nebraskaland Bank NPHS Journalism Fundraiser
The North Platte Public Library hosted 'Play is the Way' event on Friday for children to play...
North Platte Public Library hosts third ‘Play is the Way’ event
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-18-2023
Warming as we keep sunshine, staying dry through weekend
Bret Michaels, the husky.
Bret Michaels adopts husky named Bret Michaels who helped save a kittens life
A license plate reader located in the City of North Platte
Lincoln County to install license plate readers