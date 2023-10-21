Visit North Platte honored at 2023 Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Thursday at the Gering Civic Center in Gering. The event wrapped up the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Gering Visitors Bureau.

At the event, Visit North Platte was presented the award for an outstanding marketing campaign for North Platte’s Avocado Launching Championship. According to a press release from the Nebraska Tourism Industry, North Platte faced a challenge in the first year of its event, beyond planning and launching it. Drawing visitors and contestants to an odd and quirky gathering proved to be quite the task.

A multi-channel marketing approach included a Super Bowl ad in the Rapid City, South Dakota area, plus web, traditional, and social media advertising. The Super Bowl ad led to more than half a million post engagements and total paid efforts led to more than three million impressions and more than 2,000 leads. The result was 32 teams registered for the first-time event and a successful contest overall.

