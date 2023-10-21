Wauneta-Palisade slip past Brady in regular season finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wauneta-Palisade Broncos visited the Brady Eagles in both teams’ regular season finales on Friday night.

Wauneta-Palisade snuck past Brady in a back-and-forth affair, 62-53.

The Broncos improve to 2-6 on the season, while Brady fall to 1-7.

The D6 playoff football bracket will be released by the NSAA on Saturday.

