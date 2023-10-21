World War II veteran collecting birthday cards for 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five juveniles in custody after running from youth center in North Platte region
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man
Tyson Kolar and Megan Fiechtner
Montana couple charged in former Logan County man’s death
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
The 4th annual Big Ideas competition returned to downtown North Platte Wednesday evening for...
4th annual Big Idea entrepreneur competition announces winners

Latest News

News 2 at Ten
Nebraskaland Bank NPHS Journalism Fundraiser
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-18-2023
Warming as we keep sunshine, staying dry through weekend
Bret Michaels, the husky.
Bret Michaels adopts husky named Bret Michaels who helped save a kittens life
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas