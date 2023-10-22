CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo said the female giraffe was born to mother Julu on Oct. 10. The calf now stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Zoo caretakers said the giraffe was standing and nursing within an hour of her birth and she already is very independent and is curious about her surroundings.

Julu and the newborn calf will be out of public view at the giraffe barn inside the Expedition Africa part of the zoo to give them time to bond.

The zoo said caretakers will soon begin to introduce the newborn to the rest of the giraffe herd.

