Husker defense has stout showing in Nebraska’s 17-9 win over Northwestern

Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34)...
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34) and Teddy Prochazka (65) against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team welcomed the Northwestern Wildcats to Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Huskers beat the Wildcats, 17-9, behind a strong performance from the Blackshirts defense that collected eight sacks and allowed just 81 rushing yards.

Nebraska’s defense had to make key stops early after sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg threw two interceptions on the Big Red’s opening three drives.

After exchanging field goals early, Haarberg orchestrated a late first half drive, which he capped off with a muscular three-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the half.

Nebraska went into the locker up 10-6, with both squads combining for just 34 passing yards in the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Huskers started the fourth quarter with a sack of Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan on third down to force a punt deep in Wildcats territory.

A short Northwestern punt set Nebraska up at the Wildcats 44-yard line. The Big Red opened up the playbook, running a play action, that they’d seemed to be setting up all day, Haarberg threw a dart to freshman Malachi Coleman who caught the pass in stride and scored. The touchdown caught from the Lincoln native constituted more than half of Nebraska’s passing yards on the day and gave the Big Red a 17-6 lead.

The Huskers would hang on to beat the Wildcats, 17-9.

Next up for Nebraska, they host two-win Purdue on Saturday, as the Huskers are two wins a way from bowl eligibility.

