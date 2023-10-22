Huskers claim Big Ten Soccer Championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (Nebraska Athletics) - The #25 Nebraska soccer team claimed a share of the 2023 Big Ten Conference title, as the Huskers defeated Illinois by 4-2 decision to cap off an outstanding regular season. Finishing with a 7-1-2 record in league play, NU notches its fifth regular-season title in program history and 11th combined championship, which includes six conference tournament titles.

Junior Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber recorded three points each in the first half en route to the victory, as the Huskers improved to 13-2-3 overall, while Illinois fell to 6-8-3 overall and 2-6-2 in the conference.

For the second time this season, NU scored four or more goals in the first half, as four different Huskers tallied finishes and senior Sami Hauk kept Illinois scoreless in the first 45 minutes.

The Huskers held the offensive pressure from the beginning as Eleanor Dale recorded the game’s first shot in the third minute. Then the Huskers got the scoring started in the 20th minute when Schwarz netted her third goal of the season. Florence Belzile sent the corner kick into the goal box, which was gathered and sent by Schwarz across the goal line. Belzile’s assist marks her 13th on the season, good for second in the conference and tied for third in the nation.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Huskers extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to Dale’s nation-leading 23rd goal on the season. Dale’s third shot on goal of the game, off assists from Schwarz and Weber, found its way past the Illinois goalie into the bottom left corner of the net in the 29th minute.

In the 34th minute, sophomore defender Lauryn Anglim shot her corner kick into the net for her first goal of the season and second career. Just seven minutes later, Dale’s header went off the Illini defense which Weber gathered off the rebound and punched past the goalie for her 10th finish of the season.

The teams entered halftime with the Huskers holding the advantage in shots (12-8), shots on goal (7-4) and corners (5-3).

Then in the 51st minute, Illinois tallied its first goal of the game as Makala Woods scored off an assist from Joanna Verzosa-Dolezal. Then in the 89th minute, Illinois netted its second goal of the game, but the Huskers held on for the 4-2 victory and secured their seventh conference win of the season and sixth-straight victory.

Up next, the Huskers host a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal match on Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets for the match will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased by calling 1-800-8 BIG RED or by visiting //Huskers.com/tickets.

