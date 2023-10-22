Huskers top #1 Wisconsin in 5-set thriller

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In front of a record crowd of 9,198 fans at the Devaney Center, the Nebraska volleyball team beat top-ranked Wisconsin in five sets (25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13). The match, which featured a pair of unbeaten national championship contenders, had multiple momentum swings including in the decisive fifth set. Harper Murray broke a 12-12 tie to the delight of the charged up home crowd. With fans standing on their feet in the waning moments, Nebraska won the match on a Wisconsin net violation.

The Huskers were led by Merritt Beason’s 21 kills, while Ally Batenhorst added 14. Murray, a freshman outside hitter who struggled early in the match, finished with 13 kills. Murray also scored when Wisconsin had match point in the fourth set.

The Badgers were led by Sarah Franklin’s 17 kills. Entering the game, Wisconsin had 10 consecutive contests against the Huskers including the 2021 NCAA Championship match.

Nebraska improved its record to 19-0 and moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

